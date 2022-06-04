The disqualification of 10 presidential aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Friday, June 3, sent ripples across the Nigerian political space.

In fact, John Odigie-Oyegun-led screening committee after the exercise on Friday that the number of disqualified aspirants would have been more, but that that panel "wanted a pedigree with a longer element to surface."

Some APC presidential aspirants made it to the safe list (Photo: @ChibuikeAmaechi, @tsg2023, @ProfOsinbajo)

Source: Twitter

Although, Oyegun refused to mention the names of those who were disqualified, an APC member, Imran Muhammad, who is privy to the inner working of the party has released a safe list of those who have been cleared.

In a tweet on Saturday, June 4, Muhammad gave the names of those on the safe list as follows:

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu Vice President Yemi Osinbajo Rotimi Amaechi Senate President Ahmad Lawan Governor Yahaya Bello Governor Kayode Fayemi Emeka Nwajiuba Ogbonnaya Onu Ibikunle Amosun David Umahi Governor Muhammed Badaru Abubakar Godswill Akpabio Tein Jack-Rich

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

According to Muhammad, the following aspirants are excluded from the list:

Tunde Bakare Rochas Okorocha Ben Ayade Sani Yerima Ken Nnamani. Ikeobasi Mokelu Demeji Bankole Felix Nicholas Uju Ken-Ohanenye. Professor Robert Ajayi Borroffice

But it must be said that the ruling party is yet to release an official statement to reveal all its presidential aspirants who have been cleared for the forthcoming primary.

APC screening panel asked to disqualify Tinubu over alleged questionable educational qualifications

Meanwhile, APC presidential screening committee had been asked to disqualify Tinubu over “questionable educational qualifications”.

In a letter dated May 17, 2022, one Sagir Mai Iyali, who identified himself as an APC member from Kano state, asked the party to disqualify the former Lagos governor over alleged false documents the latter tendered to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in 1998.

Iyali also alleged that Tinubu's age is not known, adding that obscurity surrounding the presidential hopeful could jeopardise the party’s chances at the polls.

The petition read in part:

“We understand that Bola Ahmed Tinubu who has since procured his expression of interest and nomination forms and has submitted the same to the party has certain issues that clearly amount to a similar disqualification scenario.

“From the information contained in prior submissions to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), particularly in 1999, Mr. Tinubu presented a false claim, on oath, of his attendance at University of Chicago from 1972-1976..."

Source: Legit.ng