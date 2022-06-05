Ahead of the All Progressives Congress primaries , presidential aspirants from the southwest and key stakeholders met in Abuja

, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, former governor Bola Tinubu and five others from the region are battling for APC's presidential ticket

The outcome of the meeting is yet unknown but it may not be unconnected to picking a consensus candidate

FCT, Abuja - Hours after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, Abuja, presidential aspirants of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) from the southwest, held another meeting.

The meeting which kicked off on Saturday night, June 4, continued till Sunday morning as stakeholders from the region battled for a consensus candidate.

VP Osinbajo, Bola Tinubu and other southwest leaders in another meeting. Photo credit: @PhilipObin

Source: Twitter

Photos from the meeting were shared by the governor of Osun state, Rotimi Akeredolu, on Twitter.

Details of the meeting are still sketchy at the time of this report.

The seven aspirants from the southwest region include Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo; former Lagos governor, Bola Tinubu; Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti state; deputy majority leader of the Senate, Ajayi Boroffice; former Ogun state governor, Ibikunle Amosun; Lagos cleric, Pastor Tunde Bakare and a former speaker of the House of Representatives, Dimeji Bankole.

Also at the meeting were governors Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Gboyega Oyetola (Osun) and Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo).

The speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, also attended the meeting.

Northern governors back southern presidency

This is coming after APC governors from the northern part of the country backed the transfer of power to the south.

The governors asked President Muhammadu Buhari to look toward the southern presidential hopefuls when considering his successor.

A statement to this effect was released after a meeting on Saturday, July 4. They said power shift to the South will be in the interest of building a stronger, more united and more progressive country.

It was reported that Buhari backed the rotation of power to the south in 2023. The president reportedly made this known at a dinner with APC presidential aspirants at the Aso Rock Villa.

I want to pick my successor, Buhari opens up

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Buhari told APC governors that he would want to pick his successor and needed them to support him to do so.

The president said this on Tuesday, May 31, at a meeting with governors elected on the APC platform at the State House, Abuja. He was quoted to have said at the meeting which was also attended by the APC national chairman, Abdullahi Adamu:

“In keeping with the established internal policies of the Party and as we approach the Convention in a few days, therefore, I wish to solicit the reciprocity and support of the Governors and other stakeholders in picking my successor, who would fly the flag of our party for election into the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in 2023."

Source: Legit.ng