President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to Abuja, Nigeria after his departure to Madrid, Spain on a state visit

The president met with two governors from the northern region of the country upon his return to discuss issues pertaining to the APC presidential primary

Buhari's meeting with the governor comes days after the president met with all the governors within the APC at the Presidential Villa in Abuja

Nigeria's president, Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, June 3, returned to Abuja after a three-day state visit to Spain.

Upon his arrival in the country, the president dashed to the State House Mosque at the Presidential Villa to observe his Juma'at prayer.

The president met with two governors immediately after he returned from Madrid, Spain. Photo: Aso Rock Villa

Daily Trust reports that the president after observing his prayers met with the chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF), Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi state and his colleague from Nasarawa, Abdullahi Sule.

It was gathered that the meeting between the governors and the president took place ahead of moves to conclude plans in relation to the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary.

The president had before his trip to Madrid, Spain met with the 22 governors of the ruling party.

During the meeting, President Buhari informed the governors of his plan to choose a consensus candidate for the 2023 presidential election in the country.

He also urged the governors to support his choice of candidate ahead of the party's primary scheduled to hold between Monday, June 6 and Wednesday, June 8 at the Eagle Square Abuja.

