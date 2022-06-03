Joe Igbokwe, a key supporter of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has spoken on the viral news about the disqualification of 10 presidential aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Quoting a source who is reportedly close to the John Odigie-Oyegun-led screening committee, Igbokwe said the 10 aspirants were not really disqualified in actuality

He noted that according to the source, the aspirants did not show up on Friday, June 3, at Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja, the venue for the screening exercise, and by virtue of that, were not presented among those who have been cleared.

The source claimed the 10 aspirants did not show up for screening (Photo: @tsg2023)

A Facebook post on Friday by Igbokwe who is also an APC chieftain read:

"A source close to the panel said nobody was disqualified in the real sense of the word because only 13 of the 23 aspirants appeared before the screening panel adding that the 10 aspirants that didn’t appear before the panel were not presented to the party.

"Nobody was disqualified. Only 13 aspirants appeared before the Oyegun panel. All the 13 of them were considered able and competent to be President,” the source revealed.

"The 13 cleared aspirants are billed to collect their clearance certificate later today or tomorrow morning."

Although another source with this same angle was quoted in a post by a tweet by Tinubu Support Group, it is yet to be verified by Legit.ng while the wait is still on for the APC to give an official statement that reflects the committee's report

