Former national chairman of All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, Senator Victor Umeh has defected to the Labour Party, LP, after being denied the ticket of APGA to vie for the Anambra Central senatorial seat for the 2023 general elections.

There is ongoing primary of LP in Awka where Umeh is to be nominated as the candidate of the party for Anambra Central.

Umeh will slug it out with Senator Uche Ekwunife of PDP, Dozie Nwankwo of APGA and Chief Kodilichukwu Okelekwe of APC in the main election next year.

There was excitement among LP members when Umeh walked into the venue of the primaries yesterday and chanted Labour Party slogan.

Recall that the former governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi , who resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, where he was aspiring to contest for president, has already won the presidential ticket of LP.

Both Obi and Umeh are from Anaocha local government area of Anambra State.

Primaries of LP for other senatorial zones is also taking place at various venues in the state.

Source: Legit.ng