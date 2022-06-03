The special assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari, Malam Garba Shehu earlier met with former President Goodluck Jonathan

On Thursday, June 2, Malam Garba Shehu, the senior special assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on media and publicity, met with former President Goodluck Jonathan in Abuja, Daily Trust reports.

The presidential spokesman made this disclosure through a tweet on his verified Twitter account, sharing his picture with the Nigerian leader.

Garba Shehu meets former President Goodluck Jonathan in Abuja on Thursday. Photo credit: @GarShehu

Shehu had tweeted:

"Meeting Jonathan.

"I just ran into President Goodluck Jonathan at the Italian National Day event this evening at the Fraser Suites Hotel, Abuja."

Shehu's criticism of Jonathan in the past

Buhari’s spokesman was among those who were very critical of Jonathan in the first term of this government.

Shehu had blamed ex-President Goodluck Jonathan for Buhari’s delay in appointing members of his cabinet.

It took the president six months to unveil his cabinet and this attracted widespread criticisms.

But Shehu had said the refusal of Jonathan’s government to cooperate with the transition committee had a negative effect on the current administration.

However, the criticism of Jonathan reduced after the former president started warming up to Buhari.

