The national leader of the All Progressives Congress and an aspirant of the party, Bola Tinubu on Thursday, June 2, said that President Muhammadu Buhari had wanted him to serve as his running mate in the 2015 presidential election.

The Punch reports that Tinubu while addressing APC delegates at the Presidential Lodge in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital city also narrated the circumstances that led to the emergence of Yemi Osinbajo as the country's vice president.

Bola Tinubu has claimed that President Buhari had offered him the position of vice president in 2015. Photo: Aso Rock Villa

The former Lagos governor told his audience that President Buhari had offered him a running mate ticket, but some blocs in the political arena rose against it.

He also noted that he was asked to submit three different names for the position of vice president to Buhari and he nominated Yemi Cardoso, Wale Edun, and Osinbajo.

According to the APC national leader who addressed the delegates in the Yoruba language, he resorted to settling for Osinbajo after all due consideration on the matter.

His words:

“You have not heard this from me before. This is the first place I am saying this.

“This is me telling you between me and God Almighty, Buhari called me to be his vice ppresident. He said because the first time he contested, he picked (Chuba) Okadigbo, but Nigerians didn’t vote for him."

“The second time, he picked another Igbo, (Edwin) Ume-Ezeoke, Nigerians didn’t vote for him, that if he went to bring the Pope to run as his deputy, Nigerians won’t vote for him, but you, Bola Tinubu, you have six governors, you have never lost an election before, come and be my vice”.

Continuing, Tinubu added that the president at the time was aware that all the calculation had favoured the southwest region.

He said when the offer to deputise Buhari came to him, he urged him to first of all relax while they build the party.

Tinubu added:

“He knew all the calculations then favoured us, that is why he wanted me as his deputy, but I told him to let us build the party first.

"And when we finished building the party after we brought in people from the Peoples Democratic Party, (Bukola) Saraki now saw that those from the PDP would not get anything if Buhari, a Muslim, became the president and me, also a Muslim, became his deputy, he won’t get the Senate president position and the Senate president cannot also be a Muslim."

Campaign of calumny against Tinubu by other politicians

Tinubu further added that since the adoption of many politicians from various parties including the PDP, he has faced all sorts of campaigns against his political career

His word:

"That was how they started the campaign of calumny against me.

“And I told them that I have a candidate that is a Christian that I can nominate so that the party will not break; that was how I nominated Vice President Yemi Osinbajo. I surrendered my right to him (Osinbajo)."

“I was asked to submit three names, Yemi Cardozo, Wale Edun, and Yemi Osinbajo, but I told them if I submit three names, they would play a game, they might make it four and pick the fourth one. I gave them one name and that was Osinbajo.”

