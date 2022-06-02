The governor of Ondo state has made his position known regarding zoning in the forthcoming general election

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu in a post shared on his official Facebook page urged the ruling party to zone its presidential ticket to the south in other to remain relevant in the polity and retain power in 2023

Akeredolu who is the chairman of the Southern Nigeria Governors’ Forum, noted any political party that fields a northern candidate for 2023 will fail

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state said the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) should give its presidential ticket to the south to retain power in 2023, The Cable reports.

The special convention of the party to pick a presidential candidate is scheduled for June 6. The Ondo governor was named as chairman of security and compliance for the convention.

In a post shared on his official Facebook page, on Thursday, June 2, Akeredolu disclosed he and his colleagues at the Southern Nigeria Governors’ Forum believe that power should be zoned to the south.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu Aketi urged the APC to give its presidential ticket to the south, ahead of 2023 election. Photo credit: Rotimi Akeredolu Aketi

Source: Facebook

The Ondo governor said:

“APC must work to retain power. We must rotate power to retain power. Rotate to the south. Shikena (finish)."

It is speculated that the APC may pick a northern presidential candidate following the decision of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to elect former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar as its presidential candidate.

Senate President Ahmad Lawan is said to be among the strong contenders for APC’s ticket.

Atiku and Lawan are both from the north-east.

