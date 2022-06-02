Tanko Sabo, a resident of Kaduna state, said he made millions of naira as a PDP delegate by collecting money from aspirants during the just concluded primaries

The Kaduna PDP member had promised to give back monetary gifts if elected as a delegate during the exercise

Fulfilling his promise, Sabo gave a breakdown of how he spent the money, saying he spent it on the underprivileged

Sanga LGA, Kaduna state - Tanko Sabo, a resident of Kaduna state who served as a delegate during the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s primaries, says he spent the money he made from the exercise on the underprivileged.

During the campaign to be selected as a delegate, Sabo had promised to give back whatever monetary benefits he made to the community if elected, TheCable reported.

A delegate of the PDP in Kaduna state, Tanko Sabo, shared part of the cash he got from his party’s aspirants among indigent members of his community. Photo credit: Reuben Buhari

Source: Facebook

Giving a breakdown of how the money was disbursed, Sabo, who is from Sanga LGA, said he paid N6.9 million as “WAEC and NECO examination fees for 150 orphans and the underprivileged.

He said N100,000 was given as logistics to the five-man committee set up to go round the schools and pay the examination fees.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Sabo also said N3.2 million was spent on the purchase of 42 customised jerseys, including goal keepers’ outfits, socks and tracksuit for a football coach to promote the game among the youths in the area.

He added that the PDP ward executives in the LGA were not left out as he gave them N1.3 million.

He further said he spent N350,000 to support elders, women and “executive beggars known as maroka”, as well as one Danladi Janda with N100,000.

Sabo reportedly said he participated in the state assembly, national assembly, governorship and presidential primaries of the PDP.

“When I was campaigning to be elected delegate, I told my people that whatever I get as monetary benefit from the primaries, I will share with them,” Sabo was quoted as saying.

“So, I am just fulfilling the promise I made when I was campaigning to be elected as a delegate for the primaries.”

PDP primaries: Sabo speaks on how much he made

Asked how much he made during the primaries, he didn’t give a specific figure, but said the amount depends on the “connection” with aspirants.

He said:

“The money you will get depends on your connection with the politicians. I have a lot of mentors and political leaders. There are some that contested for house of representative and state assembly primaries, but we couldn’t meet after their declaration.

“We later met in Abuja during the national convention. There were some that promised me something during the convention. All the money they gave me for my hotel accommodation and food, I took it back to share with the people as I promised.”

Sabo added that he plans to extend the gesture to the youths in Dogon Daji, Gani communities as well as “samba boys” of Bokana.

The Nation also reported that Sabo was among the Kaduna state delegates who were at the national convention of the PDP in Abuja where former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar was elected the party’s presidential candidate ahead of the 2023 general election.

EFCC reveals why its operatives stormed PDP presidential primary venue

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said its operatives stormed the presidential primary elections of the PDP to monitor delegates inducement and financial malpractices.

The primaries was held at the Moshood Kashimawo Abiola National Stadium in Abuja on Saturday, May 28.

The anti-graft agency’s spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, made this disclosure on Saturday evening.

Source: Legit.ng