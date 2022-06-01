Ayodele Fayose has congratulated former Atiku Abubakar over his emergence as the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate

The former governor also commended the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, for remaining “consistent in action and character

Going further, he insisted that Governor Wike has further written his name with gold on the sands of time of politics in Nigeria

Former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has congratulated Atiku Abubakar for winning the presidential primary election of the Peoples Democratic Party, held last week in Abuja.

Fayose was silent since the aftermath of the presidential election. However, he commended Governor Nyesom Wike, who came second in the election for being consistent in action and character.

Ayodele Fayose has congratulated Atiku Abubakar for winning the presidential primary election of the Peoples Democratic Party, held last week in Abuja.

Fayose, a presidential aspirant on the platform of the PDP, was among the two aspirants who failed to secure a single vote.

Atiku emerged as the presidential candidate of the PDP for the 2023 general election, having polled 371 votes to defeat his closest contender Wike, who polled 237 votes.

“To this end, I congratulate Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, our flag-bearer, and wish him and our party success in the general election.

“I congratulate former VP Atiku Abubakar over his emergence as the PDP presidential candidate. I also commend Governor Nyesom Wike for remaining consistent in action and character,” he tweeted.

He said that the political impact within and outside the PDP would remain in the hearts of Nigerians.

He stated that it was more to the fact that people saw victory rather than the loss at primary.

“Big hearts are magnanimous which you have done. I salute your courage, consistency, and doggedness.”

Atiku had visited the frontline contender in the presidential primary, Wike, former President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, and former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Anyim Pius, among other presidential contenders.

After PDP presidential primary, Atiku holds crucial talks with Wike

Recall that Atiku had a meeting with Wike. The agenda of the meeting was to unite both PDP heavyweights and form a force to reckon with against the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2023.

Among those in attendance was the former governor of Ekiti, Ayodele Fayose.

Giving his opinion, a social and political commentator, Dozie Ugochukwu, who spoke with Legit.ng on the meeting claimed that Atiku's visit was not a cordial one.

Some people following Atiku have nothing to offer

The fiery governor also talked about a set of persons who in his opinion cannot win a vote or offer anything meaningful but was making noise.

Wike said during his meeting with Atiku Abubakar on Monday, he told the presidential candidate that some of the persons who are with him cannot and do not have votes unlike himself.

His words:

“We have done our own part and we never betrayed anybody, because it is not in our blood to betray. But it’s a shame to those people. Some of the governors from the south are the people they used to sabotage our interest. However, we have shown them that we are not like them. We have the capacity to do whatever is good for us.

