Dino Melaye has revealed the real reason why he supported the presidential aspiration of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar in the just concluded primaries of the opposition PDP

The former Kogi federal lawmaker disclosed Atiku is the best candidate to fly the party's flag in the forthcoming general election in 2023

Melaye who noted that he never switched support from Saraki to Atiku, opined that Nigeria needs a unifier hence he supported the man who can make Nigeria great

A former Senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye, has backed the presidential aspiration of former vice, Atiku Abubakar, saying he will win the 2023 poll with a landslide.

According to him, the convention produced the best candidate to fly the party’s flag in a free and fair contest that every participant is proud of.

Melaye during a live TV programme expressed satisfaction with the conduct and outcome of the 2022 presidential primary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), The Punch reports.

After the PDP presidential primary, Dino Melaye says Atiku has all it takes to transform Nigeria come 2023. Photo credit: Official Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Nigeria

Dino made his position clear

The former lawmaker equally expressed his confidence in the party’s ability to wrestle power from the APC government in 2023.

Reacting to questions about his switch of support from the former Senator President, Bukola Saraki to former Vice Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, the former lawmaker made it clear that he never switched support.

Dino speaks on his support for Atiku

He explained that he supported Saraki 100 percent while he was with him.

Melaye said:

“I did not switch support from Saraki to Atiku. I was 100 percent with Saraki when I was with him. I have no problem with Saraki, I still saw him this morning and we both laughed together.

“I chose Atiku this time because I have to stay with the known to the unknown. At this time, we need a unifier, who can unite Nigeria. One who cannot be seen as a Muslim, or Christian. Atiku is a popular person whose name is known every in Nigeria. So I moved from unknown to known. So, I did not switch support but support the man who can make Nigeria great.”

Speaking about his defeat at the party’s senatorial primary, the former lawmaker said all that happened at the election has become history and doesn’t want to discuss it again.

After PDP presidential primary, Atiku holds crucial talks with Wike

Meanwhile, Atiku had a meeting with his former number one opponent, Wike.

The agenda of the meeting is to unite both PDP heavyweights and form a force to reckon with against the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2023.

Among those in attendance is the former governor of Ekiti, Ayodele Fayose.

The venue of the said meeting is in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Sabotage, betrayal, conspiracy: Wike breaks silence on PDP presidential primary, meeting with Atiku

Wike, on Monday, opened up on his thoughts about the just-concluded presidential primary of the PDP.

Without mentioning names, Wike alleged that some governors from the south sabotaged and worked against the interest of the region during the primary against the initial agreement that a presidential candidate should emerge from the place.

The fiery governor also talked about a set of persons who in his opinion cannot win a vote or offer anything meaningful but was making noise.

