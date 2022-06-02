Contrary to reports that Emeka Ihedioha has been selected as a running mate to Atiku Abubakar, the former vice-president's aide said such a claim is false

Paul Ibe said that Atiku is yet to nominate who would work with him as a vice president in the forthcoming 2023 election

According to Atiku's aide, the general public would be notified once the decision on Atiku's right-hand man is taken

Atiku Abubakar, the newly elected presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is yet to pick a running mate ahead of the 2023 presidential election, his media aide, Paul Ibe has said.

Daily Trust reports that Ibe noted that claims that his principal had picked a former governor of Imo state, Emeka Ihedioha as his running is false.

A media aide to Atiku Abubakar said the PDP presidential candidate is yet to pick a running mate. Photo: Atiku Abubakar

News had hit the media space on Thursday, June 2, that in preparation for the 2023 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar has nominated Ihedioha to work with him a vice-presidential candidate.

This claim in the media followed Atiku's victory at the presidential primary election where he beat key party members like former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Governors Nyesom Wike, Bala Mohammed among otehr to clinch the party's number one ticket.

With the primary election done and dusted, attention of many Nigerians have been shifted to who who emerge as Atiku's running mate in the 2023 presidential election.

However, reacting to the claim, Ibe said at the right time information about Atiku's running mate would be made public.

His words:

"When we decide to speak on the issue of running mate, it will not be a subject of speculation, we will roll it out. It is not going to be something that will be speculated on social media, online platforms or Whatsapp groups.

“So from my on stable, I cannot confirm that to be true. These are the times for all manner of speculations. People should endeavour to wait for the official announcement. But this speculation is unknown to me.”

