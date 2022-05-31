Governor Nyesom Wike has alleged that some southern governors betrayed the region during the PDP presidential primary

The Rivers governor noted on Monday, May 30, that some of these governors lost elections in their states

Wike said he told Atiku Abubakar during the Monday meeting that some of those with him have nothing to offer

Rivers - The governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, on Monday, May 30, opened up on his thoughts about the just-concluded presidential primary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Without mentioning names, Wike alleged that some governors from the south sabotaged and worked against the interest of the region during the primary against the initial agreement that a presidential candidate should emerge from the place, The Cable reports.

Wike said the south was sabotaged by some governors from the region (Photo: Rivers State Government)

Source: Facebook

Some people following Atiku have nothing to offer

The fiery governor also talked about a set of persons who in his opinion cannot win a vote or offer anything meaningful but was making noise.

Wike said during his meeting with Atiku Abubakar on Monday, he told the presidential candidate that some of the persons who are with him cannot and do not have votes unlike himself.

His words:

“We have done our own part and we never betrayed anybody, because it is not in our blood to betray. But it’s a shame to those people. Some of the governors from the south are the people they used to sabotage our interest. However, we have shown them that we are not like them. We have the capacity to do whatever is good for us.

“I don’t want to talk about some other people who cannot even win election in their own places. I’ve told them that this election, whoever emerges, I will support, and I am not going to go back.

“I saw one governor who was dancing. Meanwhile, he did not win one delegate. I told Atiku Abubakar this afternoon when he came to see me that ‘some of the people following you here, they don’t have votes; they're empty.’ I have votes. I have something to offer. Do they have anything to offer?"

After PDP presidential primary, Atiku holds crucial talks with Wike

Recall that Atiku had a meeting with Wike. The agenda of the meeting was to unite both PDP heavyweights and form a force to reckon with against the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2023.

Among those in attendance was the former governor of Ekiti, Ayodele Fayose.

Giving his opinion, a social and political commentator, Dozie Ugochukwu, who spoke with Legit.ng on the meeting claimed that Atiku's visit was not a cordial one.

Source: Legit.ng