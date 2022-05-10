Pastor Tunde Bakare has assured the general public and members of his party that he did not borrow or beg for money to purchase the N100 APC presidential forms

The controversial clergyman noted that the form was provided by God and paid for from his pocket and bank account

According to the preacher, the high cost of the forms is part of plans by APC executives to make the party formidable

The serving overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church, Pastor Tunde Bakare, has cleared some of the misconceptions about how he and other presidential aspirants of the All Progressives Congress got money to purchase their forms.

In an interview with Channels Television, Bakare who officially declared his intention to contest for the presidency on Monday, May 5, said never expected that the forms would cost more than N50 million.

Pastor Bakare has claimed that he did not beg or borrow money to obtain the N100 million presidential forms. Photo: @AreaFada1

He, however, added that he understood that the price fixed for the purchase of the forms by executives of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as part of efforts to make the party “formidable”.

His words:

“Talking of the cost, there is a price to pay for everything. I was not part of the decision-making process, but if I’m going to apply for anything and they say this is the way to go about it, the price has to be paid. It is like going to a school or university; you pay a fee.

“Do I consider that fee or cost very cheap? Not at all. Not in the least. Just as everything in life that is highly valued comes with a price, that was the price the party fixed and those who want to join will have to pay the same price."

How N100 million form fee was provided by God

Further, nothing that he paid for the expression of interest out of his pocket without having to borrow money or beg from individuals or groups like other aspirants, Bakare said God provided the funds and will continue to do so when the campaign starts proper.

He added:

“Money is the easy thing to trade. Yes, by the grace of God, we paid. Don’t forget that there are so many people who are even willing to pay on our behalf and so many people will give towards it and have given towards it.

"But whatever was transferred to the party’s account came from my account.”

