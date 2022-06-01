Power Of Delegates In APC primary: Critical Odds Tinubu, Osinbajo, Others Must Consider Urgently
Certain factors have to be considered by every All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirant warming to slug it out with themselves during the forthcoming primary election at Eagle Square, Abuja.
First, the presidential hopefuls have to take into cognizance the fact that the northern region, though with just four aspirants, has 1,257 delegates.
Another interesting point is that the south which has 19 aspirants is behind the north in terms of its number of delegates (1,068).
The number of delegates for each subregion as posted by Joe Igbokwe, a chieftain of the APC, is given below:
- SE- 8 aspirants
- SW- 7 aspirants
- SS- 4 aspirants
- NW- 2 aspirants
- NC- 1 aspirant
- NE- 1 aspirant
Needless to say, politics is a game of numbers and shrewd politicians know better than take this fact for granted, especially when it comes to a presidential primary.
