An Islamic group has said the present situation where presidential candidates were chosen alternately from the north and south should be sustained

The group said no individual personal interests should be allowed to disrupt the present arrangement

The religious group, however, insisted that as power returns to the south, it should go to Yoruba Muslims

FCT, Abuja - An Islamic group, Concerned Yoruba Muslim Scholars in Nigeria (CYMSN) has insisted that a Yoruba Muslim must emerge as president or vice president of Nigeria in 2023.

The group also raised the alarm over an attempt to permanently disenfranchise the southern Muslims and deny them the opportunity to aspire for the highest position of president or vice president of the country.

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is one of the Yoruba Muslims angling for the APC presidential ticket. Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Addressing a press conference in Abuja on Tuesday, May 31, the acting president general, CYMSN, Sheikh AbduRasheed Mayaleke, stated that any attempt to relegate Yoruba Muslims to the background when it comes to the issues of presidency will be resisted with all legal means.

Mayaleke decried that such an effort was undemocratic and injurious.

Leadership newspaper quoted him as saying:

“It is no longer news that the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, has chosen a northerner as its presidential flag-bearer, even against the expectation that the candidate would come from the south based on the power rotation convention adopted.

“It is against this backdrop that we urge the ruling All Progressives Congress, to choose a southerner, and this time around, a Muslim, as its presidential candidate more so that there is underlying agreement at the inception of party’s formation in 2014.

“Muslims in Yoruba land have long been relegated to the background over the years when it comes to the issue of the presidency.

“This time around, it will no longer be business as usual and if the party makes the mistake of denying us the opportunity of having a Muslim president through vicious power game plan, we will not take it.”

Source: Legit.ng