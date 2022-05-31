Hours after visiting Governor Nyesom Wike, Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) met with Bukola Saraki.

A video of the meeting was shared on Monday, May 30, by Dino Melaye who was also in attendance.

The former Kogi federal lawmaker also shared a photo of him standing with Atiku and Saraki during the visit.

Atiku visited Saraki on Monday, May 30 (Photo: Dino Melaye)

Source: Facebook

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

After PDP presidential primary, Atiku holds crucial talks with Wike

Meanwhile, Atiku had a meeting with his former number one opponent, Wike.

The agenda of the meeting is to unite both PDP heavyweights and form a force to reckon with against the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2023.

Among those in attendance is the former governor of Ekiti, Ayodele Fayose.

The venue of the said meeting is in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Sabotage, betrayal, conspiracy: Wike breaks silence on PDP presidential primary, meeting with Atiku

Wike, on Monday, opened up on his thoughts about the just-concluded presidential primary of the PDP.

Without mentioning names, Wike alleged that some governors from the south sabotaged and worked against the interest of the region during the primary against the initial agreement that a presidential candidate should emerge from the place.

The fiery governor also talked about a set of persons who in his opinion cannot win a vote or offer anything meaningful but was making noise.

Wike said during his meeting with Atiku Abubakar on Monday, he told the presidential candidate that some of the persons who are with him cannot and do not have votes unlike himself.

His words:

“We have done our own part and we never betrayed anybody, because it is not in our blood to betray. But it’s a shame to those people. Some of the governors from the south are the people they used to sabotage our interest. However, we have shown them that we are not like them. We have the capacity to do whatever is good for us.

“I don’t want to talk about some other people who cannot even win election in their own places. I’ve told them that this election, whoever emerges, I will support, and I am not going to go back..."

Source: Legit.ng