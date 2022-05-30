Ahead of the 2023 polls, the New Nigeria Peoples Party under the leadership of Engr Dr Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso has released the numbers of aspirants jostling for elective seats in Plateau

The Plateau state chairman of the party made this disclosure on Monday during an interview in Jos

Meanwhile, the NNPP has debunked reports that it has been deregistered by the INEC, saying the misleading publication was by some unscrupulous elements afraid of the popularity and achievements of the party within a short time

At least six governors and nine senatorial aspirants are vying for the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) tickets in Plateau state, The Punch reports.

The Plateau NNPP chairman, Tokji Mandim, who made this known in an interview with newsmen on Monday, May 30, in Jos, disclosed the party would field candidates in all the elective positions in the state.

The leadership of NNPP says no fewer than six governors and nine senatorial aspirants are vying for the party tickets in Plateau. Photo credit: Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso

The Plateau state governorship primaries would hold on May 31

Mandim disclosed that the party’s governorship primary would hold on Tuesday, May 31, in Jos while those of the Senate, House of Representatives, and House of Assembly would also take place within the week.

The chairman said unlike the other political parties whose primaries were characterised by alleged impositions and complaints, the NNPP elections would be seamless.

He stated:

“NNPP is not like other political parties that keep recycling old people, we will give the youths a chance to lead.

“NNPP is dominated by youths and people that love Nigeria and we will ensure that the wishes of the people prevail.”

NNPP makes new move to take over in 2023

Mandim said that the NNPP had what it takes to dislodge the current occupants of Plateau Government House.

The chairman pointed out that, besides the party’s strength and acceptability, the abysmal performance of the former and current ruling parties had made their job easier.

