The All Progressives Congress chapters in states including Rivers, Benue, Oyo and Sokoto are currently facing crises arising from last week’s election of delegates for governorship primaries holding on Thursday.

Factional leaders and aspirants in separate interviews on Sunday alleged that elections were not held rather delegates were hand-picked by rival groups.

The APC initially scheduled its governorship primaries for Friday, but on Thursday it shifted it to May 26 following its failure to decide on delegates that would vote during the shadow election.

Congresses in Sokoto and Rivers were rocked by violence on Wednesday.

From all indications with the President Muhammadu Buhari’s delay in signing the amendment to the Electoral Act, only elected delegates who emerged from last week’s congresses would vote at the governorship primaries as the current Act bars statutory delegates from voting at the primaries.

With the impending non-participation of statutory delegates, including the President, the Vice-President, members of state and national assemblies, only five delegates elected from each of the 8,809 wards in the country would vote at the governorship primaries.

The disagreement among aspirants over elected delegates heightened on Sunday as they realised statutory delegates would not vote.

