A group within the PDP has declared support for Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state ahead of the 2023 presidential election

Leaders of the group have stated that they decided to support the Bauchi governor after Peter Obi dumped the PDP

The support group said it has no choice since Obi has left the main opposition party for the Labour Party

FCT, Abuja - A pro-Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) group, Democratic Forum for Justice and Equity (DFJE) said it has shifted loyalty to the governor of Bauchi state and a leading presidential aspirant of the party, Alhaji Bala Mohammed, to emerge as PDP's flagbearer.

The group which boasted of about three million members nationwide said it regretted supporting the former governor of Anambra state in the first place.

Bala Mohammed has gotten the support of one of the major groups in the PDP. Photo credit: @SenBalaMohammed

Peter Obi withdrew his presidential aspiration on the platform of PDP and left the party earlier this week.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng on Friday, May 27 by its national coordinator, Malam Isah Ajilete, the group said it was on the bases of equity and fairness for the southeast that it initially declared support for Obi.

Part of the statement read:

''We have withdrawn our support for Peter Obi, having realised that he is an unstable politician who has taken his desperation to a selfish level.

''We made bold to say that we regretted ever supporting Peter Obi in the first place and we have since shifted our loyalty to a stable politician in the person of Alhaji Bala Mohammed.

"It is a known fact that Bala Mohammed is the most loyal presidential aspirant among all those seeking the ticket of the party. Bala Mohammed's region of the northeast has also never tasted the seat of the president like the southeast, hence our support for the Bauchi state governor."

The forum said Governor Mohammed's record of achievements as a senator, minister, and current governor, coupled with the fact that his geopolitical zone has never tasted the exalted seat of president was centre of attraction to the PDP presidential aspirant among others.

The group added:

"Therefore, we have directed all our zonal chapters and state coordinators to reach out and mobilise all the identified real delegates to cast their ballots for Governor Bala Mohammed."

The forum also appealed to the National Working Committee of the PDP and other stakeholders to consider the Bauchi governor.

The group equally pointed out Governor Mohammed's achievement in Bauchi in the last three and half years, noting that he has transformed the state into a modern city.

