A letter written to the Peoples Democratic Party delegates a few days before the party's presidential primary has surfaced

The letter was written by Prince Daniel who is the spokesperson of the Tambuwal Campaign Organisation

In the letter, Daniel urged the delegates to vote for Tambuwal not only because of his stellar reputation, but capacity, competence and character

FCT, Abuja - Prince Daniel, the spokesperson of the 2023 Tambuwal Campaign Organisation has written an open letter to Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) delegates ahead of the presidential primary election of the opposition party.

In the letter titled 'It's time to rebuild Nigeria, Together!' Daniel urged the delegates to elect his principal who is the governor of Sokoto state and the leading presidential aspirant in the party, Rt. Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal.

Prince Daniel said Tambuwal has the capacity, competence and character to lead a complete nation like Nigeria. Photo credit: Sokoto state government

Part of the letter read:

“I humbly write to you to draw your attention to something that will spare us further agonies of misgovernance as the elections draw close.

“While the large number of political gladiators in the presidential race may be unprecedented and could be overwhelming for delegates across board, the wheat can be separated from the chaff by the assessment of their evidence-based track record and undefiled antecedent.

“If the foregoing attributes of a suitable candidate that could sail the boat of Nigeria to the admirable destination is anything to go by, then I can confidently assure you that the search is over at the discovery of a man called Rt. Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal.

“Having lost two consecutive presidential elections in the last seven years, now has another opportunity to elect a qualified candidate who knows his onions to face the ruling party in the contest and deliver victory to the main opposition party, hence the popular choice of Tambuwal.”

Daniel said Tambuwal apart from being a trained lawyer and life member of the Body of Benchers, has been an astute public servant and chief executive officer at two separate arms of government: legislature and executive.

He said the former Speaker of the House of Representatives is a man of unquestionable character throughout his over two-decade political career.

He added:

“Rt. Hon. Tambuwal is a true unifier who understands the country’s diversity and can manage it well as demonstrated by the handling of all the appointments at the 7th House of Representatives during his stewardship as the Speaker.

“Besides, the party needs someone like Tambuwal not only because of his stellar reputation, but capacity, competence and character, and all it takes to win an election.

“This is a passionate appeal to party faithful and delegates nationwide to take advantage of this opportunity to right all the wrongs and vote with conscience as we can’t afford to get it wrong this time.

“I plead with us to vote with nobility remembering that we have no other country than Nigeria and we are all in this ship together. It is important to note; the choice you make at the primaries will determine if the ship successfully sails to shore or sinks in the deep seas.

“Nigeria’s fate is pinned on you to present a credible and detribalized candidate. We are counting on your patriotism to vote right and ensure your votes count.”

2023: I’ll strengthen Amotekun, restructure Nigeria - Tambuwal

Recall that Governor Tambuwal recently said he would strengthen the southwest regional security network popularly called Amotekun as well as restructure the country.

The Sokoto state governor made the comment while engaging PDP delegates in Osun and Ogun states on Wednesday, May 18.

Speaking at the PDP secretariat in Osogbo, Tambuwal said insecurity is a big issue, and strengthening Amotekun for proper policing and possible adoption as state police is a major part of his plan.

2023: Bode George says Tambuwal has come of age to be president

In a related development, a prominent leader of the PDP, Chief Olabode George has said Governor Tambuwal has come of age to be president of Nigeria.

The Lagos state PDP strongman stated this while receiving Governor Tambuwal at his private office in Ikoyi.

Speaking further, Chief George added that Governor Tambuwal possesses the right character, competence, and temperament to handle a multi-dynamic and complex Nigeria.

