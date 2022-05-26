Abba Kyari, the embattled police chief, and six others have been brought back to court to be tried on drug trafficking charges brought against them by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

Abba Kyari is back in court (Photo: Abba Kyari)

Source: Facebook

Among the suspects who appeared at the Federal High Court in Abuja on Thursday, May 26, were Assistant Commissioner of Police ACP Sunday Ubua, Assistant Superintendent of Police ASP Bawa James, Inspector Simon Agirigba, Inspector John Nuhu, Chibuinna Patrick Umeibe, and Emeka Alphonsus Ezenwanne.

Source: Legit.ng