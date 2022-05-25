Parts of Rochas Okocha's Abuja house were destroyed by EFCC operatives who broke into it on Tuesday, May 24

A video has revealed that the dogged personnel broke a section of the APC presidential aspirant's roof

In the brief video clip, the EFCC operatives were seen gaining access to Okorocha's house through the damaged roof

FCT, Abuja - Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) who arrested Rochas Okorocha gained access into his Abuja residence through the roof.

A trending video has revealed that the EFCC officials who were bent on getting hold of the former Imo governor did much to enter into his living room.

The armed operatives, as revealed in the video clip, had to destroy a part of the building's roof and enter the parlour.

EFFC operatives broke into Okorocha's house through the roof (Photo: Youtube)

One of Okorocha's family members was heard at the point the roof was being damaged saying this is how they want to arrest the All progressives Congress (APC)'s presidential aspirant without document.

In the same video, Okorcha also confirmed that the agency's personnel came to take him with an arrest warrant.

See the video below:

Also, TVC News also shared a Youtube video of the massive damage done to the house after the operatives gained made their way into it.

Help me, my Lord and my God: Video reveals Okorocha lying on the floor praying as EFCC breaks into his house

Meanwhile, a video of how Okorocha on Tuesday, May 24, went prostrate on the floor when operatives of the EFCC tried to gain access into his Abuja house had gone viral.

In the video shared on Youtube by one of the former Imo governor's relatives, he was seen praying with members of the family while all the doors in the house were shut.

Okorocha was heard frantically saying these words repeatedly in prayer:

"Come and help me, my Lord and my God. I thank you, Almighty God."

EFCC operatives storm Abuja residence of powerful APC presidential aspirant

Earlier, the Abuja residence of Okorocha was stormed on Tuesday by personnel of the EFCC. A team of the anti-graft agency was seen at Okorocha's house located in the Maitama area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to arrest him.

