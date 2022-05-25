A group has raised an alarm over alleged plans to disqualify Olorunfemi Mustapha from the APC guber primary election in Lagos

The group accused Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of putting pressure on the screening committee to disqualify Mustapha

According to the group, the governor is jittery due to Mustapha's popularity among party members in the state

Lagos - Mustapha4Lagos Agenda, a support group for the actualisation of the gubernatorial ambition of Olorunfemi Mustapha, has raised the alarm over a plot to disqualify the former permanent secretary by the screening committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos state.

Mustapha is one of the two aspirants jostling to unseat the incumbent Babajide Sanwoolu with the other contestant being Olawale Oluwo, and the three aspirants would slug it out for the ruling party's ticket in a primary election scheduled to take place on Thursday, May 26.

The group insists that Mustapha is popular among APC members in Lagos and will win the guber primary. Photo credit: Mustapha4Lagos Agenda

Source: Facebook

Bukola Ogundipe, the convener of the group, alleged that the plot to get Mustapha screened out is being orchestrated from the camp of the incumbent governor, adding that Sanwo-Olu has enlisted the support of some elements within the screening committee to perfect the plan.

Ogundipe said the incumbent has identified Mustapha as the biggest threat to his reelection bid having realised that the information technology and financial systems expert is eminently qualified to take the state to the next level and enjoys the support of many Lagosians.

The group revealed that the politician's legal team is meeting with the national body of the party to quash the plot.

His words:

"We have uncovered a plot to disqualify our aspirant from the race; they know that the only way they can stop Mustapha from getting the party ticket is to make sure he doesn't participate in the primary.

''Let us forget about the noise they are making, he is the man to beat. We are very certain that their plot will not see the light of the day because Mustapha is clean and meets all the criteria required by the constitution of our party and the guidelines for the elections.

"As we speak, our lawyers have met with the leadership of our party in Abuja to make sure that this evil plot does not see the light of the day. The national body must step up and quash this evil plan.''

Source: Legit.ng