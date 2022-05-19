Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has said that he is convinced that a Peoples Democratic Party candidate will emerge as president in 2023

Ortom said when the governor of Akwa Ibom state Emmanuel Udom paid him a visit on Thursday, May 19

According to the governor, the opposition party has an array of qualified and experienced aspirants contesting for the 2023 presidency

The Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom, has again expressed optimism that Nigerians would prefer to vote for a candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the country's next president in 2023.

Ortom said this while receiving his colleague from Akwa Ibom state and a 2023 presidential aspirant, Emmanuel Udom at the Benue Peoples House, Makurdi on Thursday, May 19.

Ortom has said he is confident Nigerians will vote for a PDP president in the 2023 election. Photo: Nathaniel Ikyur

According to Governor Ortom, the quality of the presidential aspirants on the PDP platform were all experienced and capable of rescuing the nation from the maladministration of the APC.

He added that Nigerians are tired of the present APC-led administration whom he said has taken citizens of the country from top to bottom.

Why Nigerians would vote PDP candidate

He expressed confidence in the capacity of Governor Udom to lead Nigeria to greatness if given the mandate, stressing that the country was in a mess and needed to be rescued.

He also appreciated Governor Udom for standing with Benue state in its trying moments, particularly the previous support given to the internally displaced persons in the state as a result of herdsmen attacks.

While praying for the success of Udom's aspiration, Ortom encouraged the Akwa Ibom state governor to trust God who is the only one that gives leadership.

Earlier, the PDP presidential aspirant had said his bid is to proffer solutions to the multiple challenges which have impeded the country's development.

He declared that his presidential ambition was not a do or die affair, saying:

"If God chooses me, I will do my best to restore the dignity and prosperity of the country."

He also pledged to support whoever emerges as he described Ortom as an "elder brother" who has provided leadership direction for the PDP family in the country.

