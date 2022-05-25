Senator Okorocha has appealed to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to allow him go for presidential screening

Recall that operatives of the anti graft agency besieged Okorocha’s house in the federal capital territory (FCT) to arrest him

According to him, he should be allowed to go for his screening because he is a presidential aspirant and a known figure

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had besieged Okorocha’s house in the federal capital territory (FCT) to arrest him on Tuesday.

The operatives insisted that no one would be allowed to leave the house until Okorocha honours a long-standing invitation by the EFCC.

The senator representing Imo west, however, declined, insisting that he will not submit himself to the anti-graft agency without a warrant.

Rochas Okorocha says he is being prevented from attending the presidential screening of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“Frankly speaking, the situation I find myself is what I call hostage. Policemen and EFCC operatives are currently in my compound to possibly whisk me away and my gate is blocked,” the presidential hopeful said.

“All I am asking for now is to allow me to go for my screening because I am a presidential aspirant and our election comes up on Sunday. If I am not allowed to go for this screening, I might miss it.

“I am not an unknown person in the country. I have an address and people know me in the country. All what it takes for the EFCC is to send me an invitation and I will gladly oblige.”

The EFCC had on January 31, filed a 17-count charge against the former Imo governor before a federal high court in Abuja.

The charge against Okorocha came to light after he formally declared his intention to join the 2023 presidential race.

According to the EFCC, the former Imo governor allegedly conspired with others, including a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and five companies to steal N2.9 billion in public funds.

Aside from Okorocha, other defendants are Anyim Nyerere Chinenye, Naphtali International Limited, Perfect Finish Multi Projects Limited, Consolid Projects Consulting Limited, Pramif International Limited, and Legend World Concepts Limited.

