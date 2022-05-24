Hours after reports went viral that operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) invaded his Abuja house on Tuesday, May 24, Rochas Okorocha cried out.

The presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progress gives Congress (APC) on Tuesday declared that he is under hostage by operatives of the agency, Channels TV reports.

The APC presidential aspirant said he is under siege (Photo: @realRochas)

Okorocha who stated that he has no idea why this is happening admitted that it is rather unfortunate that this should ever occur.

However, the former Imo governor said he plans to address a press conference, adding that the commission cannot stop journalists from coming to his house.

His words:

“I am under hostage I would say, the EFCC is at my house both the back and the front. I would say, I have enquired if they have an arrest warrant nothing, and I am supposed to be getting ready for screening.

“I don’t know what is really happening, It is unfortunate that this is happening here”, he confirmed.

“I am trying to address a press conference, Of course, the EFCC cannot stop the press from coming into my premises. They are inside my compound but the press is coming inside my house to interview me, they can’t stop them."

As to whether he will submit himself to the EFCC operatives, Okorocha said:

“I’ll be here until I know what it is because this is something serious, I want to see an arrest warrant or a court order.”

