Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo state has assured Senate President Ahmad Lawan that APC southeast delegates are with him

The governor made the declaration when Lawan visited Owerri to meet with APC delegates from the southeast

Yobe-born Lawan is one of the leading presidential aspirants of the APC ahead of the party's primary election

Owerri - The governor of Imo state, Senator Hope Uzodimma told the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan on Tuesday, May 24 that he saw hope in him.

Governor Uzodimma made the remarks after Lawan addressed the All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders and delegates from the five southeast states of Imo, Anambra, Abia, Ebonyi, and Enugu who converged at the party secretariat in Owerri.

Governor Hope Uzodimma embracing Lawan as the Senate President arrives Owerri. Photo credit: @Hope_Uzodimma1

Source: Twitter

A statement sent to Legit.ng by Ola Awoniyi, Lawan's media aide, quoted him as saying:

"I have listened to you. Very brilliant ideology. I have also seen that you are highly detribalised and nationalistic. I think, in you, I can see hope.

"Therefore, I will recommend very highly that Mr. President in his wisdom, guided by the spirit of God, will also see what some of us have seen.

"One assurance that you should take home is that northeast and southeast are related by blood. Getting a no-objection certificate from Mr. President, we will not be stopped by anybody.

"Therefore, whatever comes to southeast is as good as it has gone to northeast. And whatever goes to northeast is as good as it has come to southeast. We are with you.''

Earlier, Lawan outlined his plans to the delegates if given the chance to fly the flag of his party the APC and if elected as president.

He said:

"For me, it is security first. Because you need to secure the people. Even for them to go to their farms or to go to their markets or to go about their local businesses, they need to be secured.

"This is a challenge that this administration has been working so hard to ensure that every citizen is secured.

"I am coming from the northeast. Coming from Yobe state. We were under the domination of Boko Haram between 2014 and 2015, before President Muhammadu Buhari took office.

"Today we are far safer. Most of the insurgents are coming out to surrender with their families. Their leaders have been killed.

"Of course, before President Muhammadu Buhari took over, about 15 or 16 of our Local Governments in Borno, Yobe and Adamawa were under the full control of Boko Haram. But we still have challenges.

"That is a success story for our administration. That is the kind of story we want to be repeated in all parts of Nigeria.

"I want to assure you that a vote for me is a vote for progress in Nigeria, for stability in Nigeria, for prosperity in our country.''

2023: Hope Uzodimma says southeast will insist on inclusive governance

Writing on his Twitter page,

Concerning Lawan's visit, Governor Uzodimma said the southeast region will continue to insist on inclusive governance ahead of the 2023 polls.

His words:

''We remained resolute on our South Eastern project of inclusive governance, inclusive participation, and accorded equity in the affairs and administration of our country, Nigeria.

''In as much as we require collaboration amongst ourselves and partnership with other regions, our definite stance must be communicated at all times, unequivocally. This, we didn't fail at even while wishing the Senate President well in his aspiration.''

