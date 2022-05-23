Akure, Ondo state - The Senator representing Ondo South Senatorial district, Nicholas Tofowomo, suffered a setback in his bid to return to the upper legislative chamber on PDP platform.

He lost his return ticket to the former Ondo State Deputy Governor, Hon Agboola Ajayi, Daily Trust reported.

PDP Primaries: The Senator representing Ondo South Senatorial district, Nicholas Tofowomo, lost primary. Photo credit: @ComradeArogbo

Legit.ng gathers that Ajayi scored 78votes to beat Tofowomo who polled 74votes.

Two-term Senator, Ayo Akinyelure also loses

In a similar development, Senator Ayo Akinyelure (PDP-Ondo Central) on Monday, May 23, lost his bid to return to the Senate.

Akinyelure, who is the Senate Chairman, Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petition, lost the PDP primary to his opponent, Ifedayo Adedipe.

While announcing the results in Akure, the chairman of the Electoral Committee, Bekekhimi Idiarhi, said Adedipe had 82 votes, Akinyelure polled 58 votes, while Clement Faboyede scored 57 votes. Idiarhi said two votes were voided from a total of 199 votes.

PDP Senator from Southwest State Speaks on Defection to APC

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Senator Nicholas Tofowomo, the senator representing Ondo South Senatorial District at the National Assembly, said he has no plan to defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Tofowomo, a member of the PDP, said he would rather quit politics permanently than join the ruling party.

He also declared that the APC has failed the people in its governance of the country.

