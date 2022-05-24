Muhammad Sani Abdullahi, popularly known as Dattijo has reached out to APC delegates in Kaduna state

Dattijo who is contesting for the Kaduna Central senatorial seat appealed to the delegates to elect credible leaders in the primary of the party

Dattijo recently stepped down from the governorship election race following the endorsement of Senator Uba Sani by Governor Nasir El-Rufai

Kaduna - Two-time commissioner for budget and planning in Kaduna state, Muhammad Sani Abdullahi, popularly known as Dattijo has appealed to delegates of the All Progressives Congress, APC in the state to elect credible leaders in the primary of the party.

Dattijo, who is contesting for the Kaduna Central senatorial seat, in a voice note in Hausa shared on Tuesday, May 24 said the primary election offers an opportunity for the people to choose their representatives in the state.

46-year-old Dattijo is an international development expert with experience working in the UN. Photo credit: @Dattijo2023

Source: UGC

The experienced development expert also appealed to the delegates to elect him as their representative for Kaduna Central senatorial district.

He said:

"My name is Mohammed Sani Abdullahi Dattijo, the Senatorial aspirant for Kaduna Central.

“I am calling on all delegates and various leaders to vote for those who have the credibility to represent the people as their senator.

“This is a great opportunity for delegates to select for their people representatives in the Kaduna Senatorial Zone.

“I am pleading for your support in the forthcoming primaries.”

Dattijo recently stepped down from the governorship election in the state following the endorsement of Senator Uba Sani by Governor Nasir El-Rufai.

Muhammad is a prince of the Zazzau Emirate, drawing his royal lineage from the late Emir of Zazzau, His Royal Highness Alhaji Dalhatu Usman Yero of the Fulato-Borno ruling dynasty of Zazzau.

The international development expert was recently appointed as an associate and founding member of Dunning Africa Center by the prestigious Henley Business School, University of Reading, United Kingdom.

In 2018, he was appointed by the World Bank as a member of its Expert Advisory Council on citizen engagement.

Eid Fitr: Dattijo prays for safe return of Kaduna train attack victims

Recall that Dattijo on Monday, May 2, prayed for the safe return of victims of the Kaduna train attack.

Dattijo prayed for their return when he joined Governor Nasir El-Rufai, and other Muslim faithful to observe the Eid-el Fitr prayers at the revamped Murtala Mohammed Square, Kaduna.

Dattijo, in a statement by his media team, also felicitated the Muslim community in Kaduna as well all others across Nigeria on the occasion.

