A legislative hopeful in the forthcoming general election, Sadiq Ango Abdullahi has been announced as the flag bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the legislative seat of the Sabon Gari federal constituency.

According to the Daily Trust newspaper, Abdullahi has been in the captivity of kidnappers since Monday, March 28 after he was kidnapped alongside 61 others in the infamous Abuja-Kaduna bound train attack.

It has been speculated for weeks that Sadiq had regained freedom after days in the captivity of the notorious kidnappers.

My son is still in captivity, says Ango Abdullahi

However, Sadiq’s father, Ango Abdullahi who is the former vice-chancellor of Ahmadu Bello University has refuted such claims stating that his son is yet to regain freedom.

Sadiq won the party ticket by pulling 28 votes to defeat other aspirants such as Hadiza Muhammad, Salisu Abdulhamid, and Miss Paulina.

As gathered by Legit.ng was properly observed by the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) who also accredited 34 delegates who participated in the primary polls.

