Muhammad Sani Abdullahi, on Monday, May 2, prayed for the safe return of victims of the Kaduna train attack

Abdullahi popularly known as Dattijo, joined his boss, Governor Nasir El-Rufai, and other Muslim faithful to observe the Eid-el Fitr prayers

Dattijo is a former chief of staff and two-times former commissioner of budget and planning in the northwest state

Kaduna - A leading governorship aspirant in Kaduna state, Muhammad Sani Abdullahi, on Monday, May 2, prayed for the safe return of victims of the Kaduna train attack.

Abdullahi popularly known as Dattijo, joined his boss, Governor Nasir El-Rufai, and other Muslim faithful to observe the Eid-el Fitr prayers at the revamped Murtala Mohammed Square, Kaduna.

Dattijo (left) and other dignitaries during the Eid prayers at the Murtala Mohammed Square. Photo credit: @Dattijo2023

Source: Twitter

Dattijo, in a statement by his media team, felicitated the Muslim community in Kaduna as well all others across Nigeria on the auspicious occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Fitri celebrations.

The former chief of staff and two-times former commissioner of budget and planning called on Muslim faithful in the state to sustain the lessons of the Holy Month, which include sacrifice, love, tolerance, piety, equity, justice, fairness, and peaceful co-existence with others.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

He urged Kaduna residents to continue to support the government of Governor Nasir El-Rufai, which he said is delivering the dividends of democracy to the people by building a modern Kaduna, that has become the pride of the country.

He counselled the people to shun all vices and report criminal elements within their communities to the government in order to ensure a more peaceful state for all to live in.

His words:

"It is our prayer that the celebration brings joy to all homes and promotes peace and unity in our country."

On his part, the governor offered his felicitations on the completion of Ramadan, praying Almighty Allah to accept the acts of worship, abstinence, and charity that many citizens have undertaken during the Holy month.

El-Rufai, while extending his wishes for a peaceful celebration of Eid-el-Fitr, also urged the Muslim faithful to extend the Ramadan spirit into everyday life, practising faith and worship in the noblest tradition, and treating fellow humans with charity and generosity of spirit.

He urged citizens to keep hope alive amidst the current challenges and appealed to all residents of Kaduna state to continue to do their utmost in ensuring peace and harmony in their communities.

President Buhari observes Eid prayers outside Presidential Villa

Meanwhile, for the first time since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, President Muhammadu Buhari observed Eid-Al-Fitri prayers outside the Presidential Villa.

The Nigerian president joined other Muslim faithful at the Mambila Barracks Eid ground in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Speaking after the prayers, Buhari said the security situation in Nigeria was giving him sleepless nights.

Source: Legit.ng