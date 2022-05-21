Patricia Etteh, a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, has been released by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)

Legit.ng gathered that she was released in the night of Friday, May 20, after fulfilling bail conditions, according to a statement on Saturday, May 21.

EFCC questioned former Speaker of House of Reps, Patricia Etteh, over an alleged fraud involving an NDDC contract. Photo credit: @AWTambuwal

Etteh was arrested on May 17 over suspicious and shady financial involvement with Phil Jin Projects Limited.

EFCC spokesman Wilson Uwujaren, in the statement, said Etteh would report to the commission periodically to assist further investigations.

The statement titled, ‘Patricia Etteh Released’, read in part:

“Former speaker of the House of Representatives, Mrs Patricia Olubunmi Etteh, detained by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC on suspicious and shady financial involvement with Phil Jin Projects Limited, has been released by the commission.

“She was released on Friday, May 20, 2022 upon fulfilling bail conditions offered her by investigators working on her matter. She is to report periodically to assist further investigations.”

EFCC arrests former speaker of House of Reps over alleged fraud

EFCC arrests Accountant General of Federation Ahmed Idris over N80bn fraud

In another related development, the EFCC arrested the serving Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris, in connection with alleged diversion of funds and money laundering activities to the tune of N80 billion.

The commission stated that its verified intelligence showed that the AGF raked off the funds through bogus consultancies and other illegal activities using proxies, family members and close associates.

