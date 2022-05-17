EFCC Arrests Ex-Speaker Patricia Etteh Over Alleged Fraud
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has reportedly arrested a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Patricia Etteh over an allegation of fraud involving a Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) contract.
According to Channels TV, Etteh was arrested on Tuesday by the anti-graft agency in Abuja for questioning.
Etteh was elected Speaker in 2007 but resigned only after a few months amid allegations of financial misappropriation.
She is the only woman in the country’s history to have been elected Speaker.
On Monday, the EFCC had also arrested the Accountant-General of the Federation (AGF) Ahmed Idris over an N80 billion fraud.
Source: Legit.ng