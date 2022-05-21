George Turner, a godson to former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, has been sentenced to four years in prison

Turner was convicted of committing crimes bordering on money laundering, obtaining money by pretense, and abuse of office

The former president's godson had been an aide to a former NDDC MD, Dan Abia, as well as to Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - A Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers state capital, has sentenced George Turner, a godson of former President Goodluck Jonathan, to a 4-year jail term.

The verdict was read on Friday, May 20, by the presiding judge, Justice A.T Mohammed, The Nation reports.

George Turner was accused of money laundering (Photo: Goodluck Ebele Jonathan)

Source: Facebook

The judgment sequels a prosecution by the Port Harcourt’s zonal command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) following reports that Turner was involved in crimes bordering on obtaining money by false pretence, money laundering and abuse of office.

He was said to have failed to make full disclosure of his assets during interrogation by the anti-graft commission.

It was also gathered that Turner did not reveal his interest as a director and majority shareholder of Ashford Consult and Events Nig. Ltd in the Asset Declaration Form he filled at EFCC;'s office.

Even more, Turner was accused of committing an offence that contravened Section 27 (1) & (3)(a) of the EFCC Establishment Act 2004 and punishable under Section 27 (3)(c) of the same legislation.

Turner was a former aide of Dan Abia, an erstwhile MD of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

He had also served as an aide to Governor Douye Diri, the Bayelsa state governor.

Source: Legit.ng