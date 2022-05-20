The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo state has concluded plans on how the chapter's candidates will emerge ahead of 2023 general election

According to the party, some candidates will be selected via consensus while others will have to battle it out

This position of the party was accepted and adopted by the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu alongside other stakeholders

The Ondo state chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has concluded arrangements on consensus candidates. The party added that primaries will only hold in areas where consensus couldn’t be reached.

The state chairman of the party in the state, Ade Adetimehin has also briefed Governor Rotimi Akeredolu on the outcome and report of the committee set up to meet the aspirants as well as party leaders and stakeholders and work towards producing a consensus candidate among the huge numbers of people jostling for the party tickets.

Akeredolu refuses to endorse any candidate ahead of primaries. Photo: Rotimi Akeredolu

Source: Twitter

According to a source, a committee was set up in each of the three senatorial districts of the state, headed by the senatorial chairmen.

The committee had the sole responsibility of pruning the number of aspirants and producing a party’s choice in form of a consensus subjected to the approval and agreement of the party leaders, stakeholders and elders of the concerned local government, constituency and the senatorial district.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Here are the breakdown of where there are consensus candidates and where aspirants will battle it out

Southern senatorial

Senatorial seat - Contest open because consensus could not be reached

Aspirants in include:

Jimoh Ibrahim Boye Oyewumi Mathew Oyerinmade Mayowa Akinfolarin

The aspirants are, therefore, expected to battle for mandate of the delegates as the primary elections draw nearer.

House of Representatives seat in the Southern Senatorial district

Where there is consensus

Ilaje/Ese-Odo federal constituency

Donald Ojogo emerged as the party’s consensus for the Ilaje/Ese-Odo federal constituency.

No consensus

Okitipupa/Irele Federal Constituency Ile-Oluji-Oke-Igbo/Odigbo Federal Constituency

The decision to hold primary elections in the two federal constituencies was due to the inability of the party’s leadership to reach a consensus.

House of Assembly.

There are consensus in all other places except in Odigbo constituency 1 where party chieftain, Tunji Rhema and former special adviser to the governor, Tunji Fabiyi alongside son of the late monarch, Prince Akinbobola Temidayo Ojo will be slugging it out at primary.

Central senatorial district

Senate race - No consensus

The leadership of the party in the senatorial district couldn’t talk the stakeholders and party leadership into a consensus arrangement.

Meanwhile, the leadership of the APC in the Northern Senatorial district has anointed and picked Jide Ipinsagba as the party’s choice for the ticket of the party ahead of the next year’s election. Ipinsagba is from Akoko.

Other aspirants endorsed by the party in north, according to party sources, include; Bunmi Tunji-Ojo; Timehin Adelegbe; and Gboyega Adefarati.

Take note: Fuel scarcity looms in Ondo, Ekiti over petrol tanker drivers crisis

Meanwhile, a protracted crisis is rocking the Ore Unit of the Petroleum Tanker Drivers arm of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG). The Ore Unit is under Warri Zone. It controls both Ondo and Ekiti states.

The crisis, it was gathered, followed the refusal of the current leadership of the union to leave office after spending 8 years. The leadership was also accused of deliberately refusing to conduct an election for new leadership to emerge.

Members of the association in Ore Unit are also accusing the zonal leadership of the association in Warri of collecting a N10 Million bribe from the Ore Unit leadership in order to allow them stay in office without election.

Source: Legit.ng