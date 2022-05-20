PDP members seeking elective offices in Imo have been directed by the state chapter of the party to pay stipends to delegates

The party said the decision to fix the amount for various categories of offices is to ensure enough money is available for the main election

During elections, monies exchange hands among politicians with many seeing it as a way to sustain loyalty

Owerri - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo state has directed aspirants contesting for various elective offices to pay stipends only to party delegates participating in the forthcoming party primaries.

This is contained in a letter endorsed by the state secretary of the party in Imo, Mr. Ray Emeana, and addressed to all the aspirants in the state.

The party said the directive is in a bid to minimize the cost of party primaries and conserve funds for the general elections.

According to the party’s directive, House of Assembly aspirants are to pay each delegate N30,000, House of Representatives aspirants are to pay each delegate N50,000, while senatorial aspirants are directed to pay N80,000 to each delegate.

According to the Nigerian Tribune newspaper, part of the letter read:

“The party will frown seriously at any aspirant or delegate who violates this directive and attempt to convert the primaries into a commercial venture.”

PDP, however, directed all state vice chairmen of the senatorial districts to appoint monitoring committees to ensure compliance and report any breach to the state party.

INEC excluded Imo delegates from PDP presidential primary - Ugochinyere

Meanwhile, one of the party's aspirants in the state, Ugochinyere Imo, has alleged that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) excluded over 900 ad-hoc delegates and national delegates of the PDP in Imo from participating in the primary election of the party.

The Punch newspaper reports that Imo said that the electoral body invalidated the three-man ad-hoc delegate’s election of the Imo PDP and that of the national delegates congress in the state.

He, therefore, blamed the national secretary of the PDP, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, for the invalidation of the Imo state PDP national delegates congress by INEC.

PDP New Generation calls for youth inclusion in convention planning committee

In a related development, the PDP New Generation has called on its leadership to ensure youth inclusion in the party's national convention planning committee.

The demand was made in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Friday, May 13 by the Director-General of the group, Audu Mahmood.

The youth forum also vowed to mobilise 5 million voters for the PDP ahead of the 2023 general elections.

2023: Nigerians deserve a certificate of survival after 2023 - PDP New Generation

Recall that the PDP New Generation had on Wednesday, April 20 declared that Nigerians deserve a certificate in 2023 for surviving the hardship caused by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mahmood made the comment at a press briefing in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The group also stated that ministers who served Nigeria under President Muhammadu Buhari should return to their respective homes come May 29, 2023, at the termination of the APC-led administration.

