A Kano lawmaker has decided to return to the ruling All Progressive Congress a few days after joining the new party, New Nigeria People Party

Earlier, nine members of the Kano State House of Assembly joined the new party in the northern state from the opposition PDP

Meanwhile, after returning to the party, Mr. Isah promised to work hand in hand with members of the ruling party

The member representing Bagwai/Shanono Constituency in the Kano State House of Assembly, Ali Isah, has returned to the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) days after defecting to the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP), Premium Times reports.

Premium Times reported how nine members of the state’s assembly defected to the NNPP from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Mr Isah, a member of APC, also defected to the NNPP, but later dumped the new party and returned to the APC.

The lawmaker returned to the fold of the ruling APC has dumped the party for the NNPP. Photo credit: APC Kano Chapter

Source: Facebook

Mr Isah's return confirmed

Uba Abdullahi, the assembly’s spokesperson, in a statement, said Mr Isah had deactivated his membership of the NNPP and rejoined the All Progressive Congress APC.

He said the lawmaker in a letter dated May 17, sent to the House notifying the House of his decision.

According to the statement, Mr Isah pledged to work round the clock for the success of the party at the forthcoming polls.

Legit.ng gathered that Mr Isah returned to the APC after he failed to secure a return ticket from the NNPP.

Isah's defection countered

Mr Isah’s colleague, Murtala Kore, representing Dambatta state constituency, denied reports that he defected from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the New Nigerian People Party (NNPP).

Top politicians in the state, including former governor Ibrahim Shekarau, dumped the APC for the NNPP.

