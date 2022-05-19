A media report concerning the welfare of APC delegates has been debunked by the Osinbajo campaign team

The report had suggested that the Osinbajo campaign team will take care of the accommodation of thousands of the delegates in Abuja

The team has denied the report, saying the vice president is focused on interacting with the delegates across the country

FCT, Abuja - The Osinbajo campaign media team has dismissed some reports suggesting that it promised to provide hotel accommodation for no fewer than 7,000 All Progressives Congress (APC) delegates in the presidential primary of the party scheduled for Sunday, May 29.

The clarification was made in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Thursday, May 19.

The Osinbajo campaign team said the vice president is focused on his consultations ahead of the APC presidential primary. Photo credit: Aso Rock Villa

Source: Facebook

Part of the statement read:

“We have seen an outlandish news report that a so-called "Osinbajo Campaign Organisation has said that it would provide hotel accommodation for more than 7,000 All Progressives Congress delegates across the country during the party’s presidential primary election.''

“Attributing such a claim to Senator Babafemi Ojudu, special adviser to the president, in the Office of the Vice President, the report falsely claimed that "Ojudu announced this to delegates in Minna while wooing them to vote for Osinbajo during the party’s primaries."

“For the records, Senator Ojudu at no time made such a claim and the Osinbajo campaign team has no such plans. Such reported offers of free accommodation and free food should be ignored.

“The vice president continues to spend time interacting directly with the APC delegates and stakeholders across the states answering their questions on issues of politics and governance.

“It is the plan and intention of the Osinbajo campaign team to keep engaging the APC delegates on the major issues of the day, exchanging ideas on how to move the country forward and forging a partnership of stakeholders whose collaboration would go beyond the 2023 elections.”

2023: Nigeria Deserves the Best, Osinbajo Tells APC Delegates in Jigawa

Meanwhile, stakeholders and delegates of the APC in Jigawa on Saturday, May 14 interacted with Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN in Dutse, the state capital.

Osinbajo’s visit was in continuation of his nationwide consultations with APC stakeholders and delegates, and his main message was that for the 2023 elections, decisions should be based on what is in Nigeria’s best interest.

On arrival in Dutse, Osinbajo was received by a crowd of supporters, at the airport and senior state government officials led by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Abdulkadir Fanini Adamu, who represented Governor Badaru Abubakar who was out of town at the time of the visit.

2023: Speakers of State Assemblies Encourage, Offer Osinbajo Support

In a related development, some state Houses of Assembly Speakers have backed the presidential ambition of Osinbajo.

The speakers who declared support for Osinbajo include legislative leaders of Nasarawa, Ogun, Niger, Ogun, and Katsina states.

They endorsed Osinbajo’s aspiration at the vice president’s official residence at a dinner on Sunday, May 8.

Source: Legit.ng