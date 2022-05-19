For the second time in about two months or less , President Muhammadu Buhari has left the country

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, May 19, left Nigeria on a two-day visit to Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

During his stay in Abu Dhabi, Buhari will meet Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the new president of the UAE, to convey his condolences on the passing of the former ruler of Abu Dhabi, His Highness, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, The Nation reports.

The president is expected back in Nigeria on Saturday, May 21

A presidential media aide, Garba Shehu, in a statement said:

"The president will also extend his congratulations to the new President, renewing bonds of the longstanding friendship between Nigeria and the UAE.

“The President, in an earlier congratulatory message to the new UAE leader, had reaffirmed Nigeria’s cordial relationship with the country, noting that the cooperation between both governments have helped Nigeria in tracking down illegal assets and tracing terrorist funds.

“Under the new leadership, President Buhari looks forward to a bigger and stronger partnership for peace, stability and prosperity of both countries."

Those in President Buhari's entourage include Minister of State Foreign Affairs, Amb. Zubairu Dada, Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Ali Pantami, Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Mohammed Bello, and the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika.

The rest are National Security Adviser, Maj. Gen. Mohammed Monguno (Rtd) and Director-General, National Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Ahmed Rufai Abubakar.

The president is expected to return to the country on Saturday, May 21.

Read the full statement in the Facebook post below:

