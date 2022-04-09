The presidency has finally reacted to the reports making rounds on social media that President Muhammadu Buhari has embarked on another trip for three weeks in London

The president's aide on digital and new media described the report as untrue and baseless while noting that Buhari is still in Abuja

Meanwhile, this new development has gathered reactions from Nigerians on social media, for some, such a report is the work of his enemies trying to destroy his efforts in the polity, for others, he has the permission to travel

The personal assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari, on digital and new media, Bashir Ahmad has disclosed that the president was not on a medical trip to London.

He made this statement via a tweet on his verified Twitter page, following a news report in the media by some news outlet, claiming that Buhari had embarked on a 20-day medical trip to London.

Ahmad stated that the news was fake and that the President was not planning any medical trip to the United Kingdom.

Ahmad wrote:

“The news going round that President Muhammadu Buhari has embarked on a 20-day vacation trip to London is FAKE. The President is in Abuja and he is not planning to embark on any trip to London.”

The news outlet had reported that Buhari returned from his most recent medical trip to London on Friday, March 18, after he travelled on March 6.

Nigerians react

@1_gflame tweeted

"Wailers are neva happy with d immense Achievements of Baba, We don't unlook His Good Works, even though d enemies are trying to water down His efforts."

@charlyge2 tweeted

"At this point he can travel to anywhere. Do we even have a president?"

@KEYNEZ12 tweeted

"Before he became Nigerian president, among his promises was to revamp our health sector to stop medical trips to abroad, and yet he became the first to go out for medical treatment in London after ascending power. Nigerians need to be very careful on who they vote come 2023."

@onemindmickey tweeted

"We are here waiting. Let's see what happens in one week."

@Basil_uka tweeted

"Once you guys denial it just know it's true, at most he will postpone it a few days or weeks."

@GbengaOyenekan tweeted

"Do live video to proof to us Buhari is in Abuja ... I no believe you."

