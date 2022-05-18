The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has continued to lose its key members to the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP)

Kano - Shehu Na’allah, the Kano state commissioner of finance and economic development, has defected from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

Na’allah, according to Daily Nigerian, defected to NNPP alongside his former boss, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau, on Wednesday, May 18.

Shehu Na'allah, the Kano state commissioner of finance and economic development, has left Governor Ganduje and the APC and defected to the NNPP.

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng gathers that he was immediately selected as the consensus candidate for Kura/Madobi/Garun Mallam Federal Constituency after joining the NNPP.

Legit.ng notes that since Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso's move from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the NNPP, both PDP and APC have been losing their members to the party.

2023: Governor Ganduje withdraws from Senate race as defection hits APC

In a related development, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state has reportedly withdrawn his senatorial ambition ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The Kano state governor was said to have withdrawn from the race following his reconciliation with Barau Jibrin, the senator representing Kano North senatorial district.

Legit.ng gathers that Jibrin has been in talks recently with some leaders of the NNPP for possible defection from the APC to their party. It was learned that Ganduje who had earlier purchased the APC nomination form for the Senate withdrew from the race on Monday, May 16, for Jibrin in order to stave off the imminent defection plans of the senator.

APC suffers huge loss as 3 prominent northern lawmakers defect to NNPP

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that three members of the APC in the Kano State House of Assembly on Wednesday, May 11, defected to the NNPP.

Their defection was contained in their separate letters, dated May 5, 2022, and addressed to the Speaker, Kano State House of Assembly, Hon. Ibrahim Cidari.

The lawmakers are: Hon. Abdullahi Iliyasu Yaryasa, representing Tudun Wada state constituency, Hon. Muhammad Bello Butu Butu, representing Tofa/Rimin Gado constituency, and Hon. Kabiru Yusuf Ismail, representing Madobi constituency.

Source: Legit.ng