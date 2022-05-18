The presidential aspiration of former Rivers state governor, Rotimi Amaechi has gotten a major boost ahead of the 2023 general election

Nigeria's political support group, Fusion 774 says Rotimi Amaechi is their preferred candidate at the forthcoming presidential polls

However, the group says it will not hesitate to critique Amaechi if he ever fails on his campaign promises

FCT, Abuja - In a build-up to the general elections in 2023, presidential hopeful and former minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has landed another major endorsement for his presidential bid.

The former Rivers state governor was endorsed by Nigeria’s political support and socio-economic advocacy group, Fusion 774.

The leadership of Fusion 774 described Rotimi Amaechi as the most qualified aspirant amongst his peers. Photo Credit: (Segun Adeyemi)

The national coordinator of the Sediq Jikta during a press briefing in Abuja on Wednesday, May 18 stated that Ameachi's endorsement was concluded after careful consultations and considerations by relevant stakeholders.

Amaechi who is running for Nigeria’s apex political seat in Nigeria under the platform of the ruling All Progressive Congress is looking to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

Jikta stated that the group had initially beseeched former Chief of Army Staff and Nigeria’s Ambassador to the Republic of Benin, Ambassador Tukur Buratai, to join the 2023 presidential race.

He revealed that the former army boss declined the offer despite many attempts to convince him and even purchase the N100million nomination form for him.

When asked by journalists why the group had resorted to endorsing Amaechi after a failed attempt on Buratai, Jikta stated that precedence favored Amaechi after critical analysis and findings of his track record.

Buratai endorses Amaechi

He also stated that Amaechi also came highly recommended by the former army chief with whom he had once worked while he was governor of Rivers state.

Similarly, the national patron of the group, Dr. Abubakar Sani stated that Amaechi’s emergence as the group’s choice was not on the premise of political parties, but based on the core values of aspirants that aligns with the group.

He stated that the likes of Nyesome Wike, Atiku Abubakar, Rabiu Kwankwaso, and Bola Tinubu made their shortlist but the group decided to settle for Amaechi because of his vast experience in governance at various levels.

Dr. Sani further added that the incessant case of insecurity in the country has been alarming and believes Amaechi has the experience to curb insecurity making reference to his laudable achievement in ending the long standing battle with the Niger Delta militants during his time as governor of Rivers state.

We will not hesitate to critique Amaechi - Dr. Sani

When asked how the group plans to hold Amaechi accountable if he emerges as APC flag bearer and winner of the 2023 presidential polls, Dr. Sani said the group will not hesitate to critique Ameachi.

He stated that all the activities of the group are not being funded by Amaechi or any political entity an edge he said the group has as leverage to castigate the presidential hopeful.

Meanwhile, the likes of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, APC national leader, Bola Tinubu, political stalwarts like Rotimi Amaechi, Rochas Okorocha, Yahaya Bello, Kayode Fayemi, Emeka Nwajiuba, and a host of others were among the top names to have purchased the expensive nomination forms ahead of the APC primaries.

The primaries will kick off on Friday, May 20 with the governorship primaries while the state house of assembly primaries will follow suit on Sunday, May 22 - House of Representative – Tuesday, May 24; Senate – Wednesday, May 25 and Presidential – Monday, May 30 to June 1, 2022.

2023: Ganduje refuses to endorse Amaechi

Contrastingly, Rotimi Amaechi has failed to get the backing of Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje during his visit to Nigeria's most populous state.

It is believed that Ganduje is a staunch supporter of APC national leader, Bola Ahmed Tinubu who is also running for the Aso Rock seat.

During a meeting with Ganduje and other APC stakeholders, the governor said Kano as a swing state, will continue to swing.

Governor Ganduje storms Senator Shekarau’s residence

Meanwhile, Ganduje had visited the senator representing Kano central senatorial district, Ibrahim Shekarau.

The former governor (Shekarau) was said to have concluded plans to announce his decamping to the NNPP on Saturday, May 14, as the crisis within the APC reaches a tipping point.

The northern politicians had a closed-door meeting at Shekarau’s Kano home late Friday, May 13.

While the outcome of their meeting was not known yet, sources close to the former governor said Ganduje came to forestall the planned decamping of Shekarau to NNPP, which was led by Kwankwaso.

