Lai Mohammed has responded to a question on what will happen to ministers who withdrew from seeking elective offices and refused to resign

The minister of information and culture told newsmen that it is President Buhari who will decide whether or not he will retain them as ministers

The affected ministers include Chris Ngige, labour minister, and Abubakar Malami, attorney-general of the federation (AGF)

Aso Rock, Abuja - Lai Mohammed, the minister of information and culture, says President Muhammadu Buhari will decide the fate of the ministers who declared interest in elective offices but later backed out after being asked to resign.

Mohammed said this on Wednesday, May 18, while briefing journalists after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting in Abuja, TheCable reported.

Information minister Lai Mohammed said President Buhari will decide the fate of ministers who declared interest in elective offices but later backed out. Photo credit: Femi Adesina

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng recalls that President Buhari had earlier asked all members of his cabinet seeking elective offices to resign on or before Monday, May 16.

The ministers include Rotimi Amaechi, Godswill Akpabio, Timipre Sylva, Chris Ngige, Uche Ogah, Ogbonnaya Onu, Pauline Tallen, and Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Following the president’s directive, some ministers had tendered their resignation while the president subsequently met with the outgoing cabinet members.

However, after the meeting, Abubakar Malami, attorney-general of the federation (AGF), withdrew from the 2023 Kebbi governorship race.

Tallen also pulled out from the Plateau south senatorial race while Ngige, minister of labour and employment, announced his withdrawal from the 2023 presidential race.

Final decision will be taken by President Buhari, says Lai Mohammed

When asked what will happen to the ministers, Mohammed said he will seek Buhari’s position on the development.

His words:

“The other question about ministers returning or not going, I think you need to give me more time so that I can tell you exactly what the situation is.

“Right now, I need to cross-check. I need to confirm again from Mr president what the situation is. You see the final decision on who is going, who’s coming back, who’s not going lies with Mr president.”

President Buhari’s top aide resigns, gives reason

In another related report, Senator Ita Enang, the presidential adviser on Niger Delta Affairs, has resigned his appointment to further and possibly actualise his bid to become Akwa Ibom's next governor in 2023.

Enang served as special assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on National Assembly (Senate) between 2015 and 2019. The president appointed him as the aide on Niger Delta affairs in 2019.

In a statement released by Enang's publicity secretary, Edet Ekpenyong, the former presidential aide expressed gratitude to President Buhari for giving him the rare opportunity to serve.

Source: Legit.ng