Young people in the APC are making a case for themselves ahead of the party's presidential primary election

Led by Dayo Israel, the youths in the ruling party say it is time for them to have a say in the affairs of the APC

To ensure they are not left behind in the scheme of things, the APC youth wing is organising an interactive session between youths and the party's presidential aspirants

FCT, Abuja - The national leadership of the youth wing of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has invited all the party's presidential aspirants to a town hall meeting to discuss their plans for the youths if elected.

This was revealed in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Wednesday, May 18 by the APC national youth leader, Dayo Israel.

The APC youth wing has invited all the party's presidential aspirants to town hall meeting ahead of its primary election. Photo credit: @dayoisrael

He said the event will hold in Abuja on Friday, May 27, and Saturday, May 28 and will provide a platform for all the presidential aspirants to share their agenda with the young members of the party.

The APC youth leader said the time has come for the wing to mainstream and prioritize the interest of the progressive youth and by extension the Nigerian youth.

Part of the statement read:

“In a few days, our party delegates will gather in Abuja at the special convention/presidential primaries to elect the presidential candidate of our great party - the APC.

“While some of the aspirants have toured the country to address would-be delegates, we observe very little engagement with the youth wing of our party.

“It is our belief that as the highest voting block, with the advantage of our population and demography, it is expedient that we sit at the table with all APC presidential aspirants and hear what they have for us as young progressives - if/when elected.

“On behalf of the youths of our party, I am using this medium to invite all our presidential aspirants to kindly make themselves available for this special event. Participants will be able to register to attend on a first come first serve basis when the website goes live.”

The statement said the steering committee will be supported by technical sub-committees, which would be announced later.

2023: Fayemi speaks on huge number of APC presidential aspirants

Meanwhile, APC presidential aspirant and Ekiti state governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi has revealed why the APC has so many presidential aspirants.

Fayemi said the APC is the party of choice because it is likely to retain power at the federal level in 2023.

He made the comment while receiving members of the National Prosperity Movement from the northeast and northwest at his campaign office on Monday, May 9 in Abuja.

2023: Group holds rally in Abuja, calls for transparent presidential primary

Meanwhile, the APC Youth Development and Solidarity Forum recently tasked the party’s new leadership to consolidate on its rancour-free national convention to conduct a free and fair presidential primary.

To stand a chance at next year’s general elections, the group said the Senator Abdullahi Adamu-led executives must ensure that the party parades its most popular aspirant as a presidential candidate.

The forum made this known at a one-day rally in Abuja on Thursday, April 14 to congratulate Senator Abdullahi Adamu and his team.

