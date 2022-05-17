Ahead of the 2023 general elections, more predictions are coming from Orji Uzor Kalu of the ruling APC

The former Abia state governor on Monday, May 16, disclosed that one of PDP's presidential aspirants is considering defecting to the APC

Kalu said this when he spoke of the chances of the APC and the PDP in 2023 with Rabiu Kwankwaso's growing influence in the north

The chief whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, seems to know so much that is about to happen both in the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, there is sure to be a lot of alignment and re-alignment and Kalu is in the know.

Kalu is making a lot of predictions before the 2023 elections (Photo: @OUKtweets)

Source: Twitter

Speaking on the coming political outworking in both parties on Monday, May 16, the former Abia governor opened up about a major defection from the PDP Nigerians should expect soon.

Kalu categorically stated that a prominent presidential from the opposition party is now seriously considering joining the APC.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

2023: Kwankwaso is already a president waiting, he's our problem, Kalu spills hard truth for APC, PDP

Meanwhile, Kalu had spoken on the political might of Kwankwaso.

In a chat with journalists on Monday, May 17, the former Abia governor admitted that he had to pull out from the presidential race after considering the growing influence of Kwankwaso in the north.

Kalu noted that the former Kano governor is the real bone of contention in the current political scene because, according to him, Kwankwaso is already a president waiting.

Added to this, he predicted that if the APC fields a candidate from the south and the PDP picked a northerner, then it would be all over for both parties with Kwankwaso in the picture.

9 APC presidential aspirants set to withdraw from race

Kalu had said that nine presidential aspirants from the APC were set to withdraw from the race.

The former governor of Abia state said the aspirants whose names he did not mention would back Senate President Ahmad Lawan's presidential bid after withdrawing.

Kalu had earlier withdrawn from the presidential race and backed Lawan to succeed President Buhari in 2023.

Source: Legit.ng