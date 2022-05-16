APC aspirants who are eyeing elective offices in 2023 will have to open up about their ugly past if they have any

The screening committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has threatened to abandon aspirants with questionable or criminal records who may fail to disclose the same to the ruling party.

Warning the aspirants on Sunday, May 15, the APC vowed that it will not help any of them with cases of misconduct, including fraud and conviction, who fail to avail themselves of the window by the screening exercise to reveal the cases to the panel.

The ruling party said it will not help any aspirants with criminal records

Nigerian Tribune reports that other issues facing the aspirants include evidence of disengagement from their places of work, payment of N7,600 annual dues, and clearance in case of conviction.

APC releases 9, tough conditions for Tinubu, Osinbajo, others

Meanwhile, the ruling party had released nine guidelines to govern the conduct of presidential, governorship, and parliamentary aspirants before, during, and after its primaries.

One of the conditions is that aspirants have been prohibited from suing the party or any of its members without first making use of avenues for redress and in-house settlement mechanisms.

Added to this, the hopefuls at all levels must sign undertakings to accept the results of the primaries and work for whoever emerges as the flagbearer ahead of 2023.

Some of the conditions read:

"Abide to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the APC and the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

"Abide by the Primary election guidelines of APC and the Nigerian Electoral Act. Abide to place APC above selfish interests.

"I, my primary campaign organisation and my supporters undertake to accept the outcome of the primary and support whoever emerges as an APC candidate for the general election.

"Abide not to engage in dishonest practices, thuggery, being absent from meetings to which he/she is invited without reasonable cause; carrying out anti-party activities which tend to disrupt the peaceful, lawful and efficient organisation of the party or which are inconsistent with the aims and objectives of the party."

