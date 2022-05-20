There have been numerous calls for the independent electoral body of Nigeria (INEC) to extend the deadline for conducting primary elections.

This call is coming based on the premise that most political parties, especially the ruling party APC and the main opposition (PDP) are yet to sort out the lists of their delegates ahead of the party primaries which are barely two weeks away.

In a statement reported by PUNCH newspaper, APC stalwart, Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim counseled the electoral body not to pressure political parties conducting their primaries.

Olawepo-Hashim argued that the continuous call by INEC urging political parties to conclude their primaries before Friday, June 3 is "unreasonable and illegal.”

While making reference to the antecedents of the electoral body in previous years where it has postponed elections, he said it will be hypocritical for INEC not to allow an extension.

He said:

“Party primaries are an integral part of the democratic process, and it is bewildering that INEC is not even interested in debates between aspirants, which remains a huge opportunity to define party platforms."

While also reflecting on the Electoral Act which stipulates that political parties have 180 days to election to submit their nomination, Olawepo-Hashim argued that INEC has power over the general election timetable but has no such power to detect the timetable of the party noting that it is strictly party business so long they do no act above the 180 days stipulations.

2023: Uncertainties mars delegates' list as Buhari delays process

While there is still a long wait for President Muhammadu Buhari to sign the amendment version of the Electoral Act, the compilation of delegates list has since been an issue.

As gathered by Legit.ng, it is critical that the president inks the amended Electoral Act as it will be a determinant on the number of delegates to be selected, this is according to a chieftain in one of the major political party.

On the legislative front, the red and green chamber of the national assembly has already passed the amendment to the Act to recognise statutory delegates as voters during primaries, congresses and conventions of political parties.

