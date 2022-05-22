Politicians across parties who might be thinking of joining the Social Democratic Party (SDP) are in for some guidelines

The SDP in its advisory said that any politicians who intend to join the party must some level of integrity

According to the party, no politician with a pending criminal case or anyone who has been convicted would be admitted by the party

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) over the weekend listed conditions under which the political party would admit new members ahead of the 2023 general election.

Reacting to reports of a possible defection of politicians, especially, a former Lagos state governor, Bola Tinubu, from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to other parties, the national chairman of the SDP, Supo Shonibare said politicians are welcomed to the party.

The SDP has said that it would only admit politicians with integrity into its party. Photo: Bola Tinubu

Shonibare, however, added that politicians who would like to be admitted into the SDP must be people of integrity and without any baggage.

His words:

“We welcome people from other political parties who feel that they have been unjustly treated in their present party, but we will not be a vehicle for opportunistic individuals who in our own judgement think have been part of the problem of Nigeria.

“SDP cannot be a clone of PDP or APC, in that case, why are we offering ourselves as alternatives."

“We won’t welcome people who have been convicted even if they say they are appealing against the conviction, we won’t welcome people with pending cases even if the case has not been determined."

