Ahmed Jubril, the husband of Harira Jubril, the pregnant woman who was killed by unknown gunmen alongside four children in Anambra state on Sunday, opens up on the incident

The deceased’s husband revealed that his late wife was 9 months pregnant and due to be delivered of a baby before the evil struck

Meanwhile, the spokesperson for Anambra police command, DSP Ikenganyia Anthony, confirmed the deaths revealing investigations were ongoing on the matter

The husband of the pregnant woman killed along with her four children by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Jubril Ahmed, said he is devastated by the terrible incident.

Jubril who works as a security guard in Anambra state told Daily Trust that his wife was nine months pregnant and the family was expecting a new baby within the week when they were killed.

According to him, this sad development has rendered him helpless and hopeless, adding that he has lost everything in this world.

The pregnant woman, Harira Jubril reportedly murdered by IPOB alongside her four children has been buried in Anambra state. Photo credit: Tokunbo AremoOdua, Daily Trust

Source: Facebook

He said:

“I have lost everything in this world. My wife and four children are all gone just like that. This is the worst thing anyone would experience."

Explaining how it happened, Jibril added:

“They were coming back home after she visited her sister who was living in the nearby town. She and the four children were all wearing hijabs; that was why the gunmen targeted them.

“As I’m talking to you, I’m in the process of recovering their corpses. The police have given me some documents which I will use to collect the corpses. I’m in the mortuary now, they are demanding N30, 000 from me before they will release the corpses of my family.

“My hope is to take the corpses to Ganye Local Government Area in Adamawa state and bury them because the cemetery the Arewa community is using here is already filled."

The late wife's details

The devastated husband gave the name of his late wife as Harira Jibril, 32, and those of the four children as Fatima, 9; Khadijah, 7; Hadiza, 5; and Zaituna, 2.

Jibril said:

“I’m now left with nobody; they have wiped out my entire family. I am so worried and in trauma, there is a need for the government to do something."

Northern elders forum condemns killing of northerners in Anambra

In another report, the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has condemned the killing of the southeast-based northerners by IPOB gunmen.

The NEF urged the federal government to take decisive action to end killings immediately.

The NEF spokesman, Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, further demanded that northerners and even southeasterners must be protected from the activities of terrorists in the region.

Source: Legit.ng